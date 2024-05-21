Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Sums Up Her Red Carpet Look - 'Just Magical'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a still from the video. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Every time there is a mention of desi representation at the Cannes Film Festival - one name springs to mind - the OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress, who walked the red carpet twice at the film festival this year, in an interaction with Vogue India, decoded her first red carpet look. She attended the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis on Thursday, for which she wore a black and white Falguni Shane Peacock outfit with 3D gold embellishments. At the screening of Kinds Of Kindness later, the former Miss World walked the red carpet in a sweeping silver and turquoise dress of fringes designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Summing up her Day 1 Cannes red carpet look, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan told Vogue India, "The look of the last evening on the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock. They called it 'Gilded Bloom'. To me, it was just magical." She added, "We agreed on creating a fresh look and keeping it easy and beautiful."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the film fest. The former Miss World has been attending the fest for over 20 years. She represents the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the fest.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.