Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Posts From French Riviera Just Keep Getting Better

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always seizes the opportunity to represent her nation with pride. From winning the Miss World title in 1994 to showcasing her charisma in several Hollywood projects, she has consistently made a significant impact on the global stage. So, it came as no surprise that while at the French Riviera, Aishwarya made sure to own the red carpet at the 77th Cannes Film Festival. Despite an injured arm, she fulfilled her professional commitments as the global spokesperson of L'Oreal Paris. Sharing a glimpse of her fashionable escapade, she posted not one but two updates. In the first clip, she walks the red carpet in a stunning gown with a long train, featuring black, white, and metallic gold hues that surely captured global attention. Towards the end of the clip, Aishwarya poses alongside the designer duo Falguni and Shane Peacock and even shares a sweet kiss on her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's cheek. Aishwarya opted for this stunning look to attend the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

Then, to attend the screening of the movie Kinds Of Kindness, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a blue-green and silver tinsel gown. The fringed gown featuring dramatic sleeves and a poofy skirt was also designed by Falguni and Shane Peacock. Check out the look below:

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Vogue, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talked about her black gown. She said, “The look last evening on the red carpet was designed by my dearest friends, Shane and Falguni Peacock. They call it gilded glow. To me, it was just magical.”

On Friday, while attending the screening of the movie Kinds Of Kindness, Aishwarya Rai bumped into actor and fellow L'Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria. Truly a reunion we did not know we needed! Upon seeing each other, the stars happily posed for the camera.

Before this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria were clicked together during the Cannes Film Festival 2022. Here is a picture of the duo shared by a fan page:

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi.