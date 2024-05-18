Cannes 2024: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Eva Longoria's Red Carpet Reunion

Eva Longoria pictured with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Image courtesy: AFP)

Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is in the French Riviera and guess who she bumped into? Actor and fellow L'Oreal ambassador Eva Longoria. On Friday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria attended the screening of the film Kinds Of Kindness at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and the pictures from their reunion are everything. The actresses happily posed for the lensmen stationed at the venue. Did someone say picture-perfect? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet twice at the film festival this year. Earlier this week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the red carpet at the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis.

See photos of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria here:

Back in 2022, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Eva Longoria were pictured together on the Cannes red carpet as well as a L'Oreal event. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been a regular attendee at the Cannes Film Festival for years. A couple of the films she has starred in, including Devdas, Sarbjit and Bride And Prejudice, to name a few, have been promoted or have had premieres at the film fest. The former Miss World has been attending the fest for over 20 years. She represents the cosmetic giant L'Oreal at the fest.

In terms of films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released last year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.