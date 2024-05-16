Cannes Film Festival 2024: Aishwarya Rai Takes Over The Cannes Red Carpet In A Dramatic Falguni Shane Peacock Gown

Aishwarya Rai Takes Over The Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Gown

The annual summer fashion affair that is the Cannes Film Festival is back and is already delivering ultimate glamorous fashion. With multiple Bollywood celebrities heading to the French Riviera this year, we are bound to receive some top-tier style. Our list, however, starts with the patron of Cannes from India, the inimitable Aishwarya Rai. After over two decades of featuring at the festival, her latest red carpet appearance still impressed. The actress strutted on the iconic red carpet in a stunning Falguni Shane Peacock number that was too spectacular to be missed. From the intricate details to the glamorous tailoring, her look was meant to serve a strong sartorial moment. It was just the perfect amount of bling when the actress turned up in a dramatic black gown that came with stunning golden details. The white puffed sleeves upped the drama a notch. The long train at the back was just what her look used to level up her style even more. For Aishwarya, a good glam moment is never without her signature cat eyeliner and bold lips.

Aishwarya Rai is no stranger to international events and her annual presence at Cannes is proof enough. A regular at the film festival, Aishwarya definitely knows how to put her best fashion foot forward. Last year, the actress turned to a unique Sophie Couture number to make us do a double take. With lightweight aluminium details and a hooded style, Aishwarya took over Cannes stylishly. The corseted details were perfect for an extra edge. Her ruby red lip look paired with signature cat eyeliner stole the show.

Aishwarya Rai's stylish arrival in Cannes is not an ordinary one