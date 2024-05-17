Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Took Red Carpet Fashion Quite Literally In An Embellished Scarlet Gown

Cannes: Urvashi Rautela Took Red Carpet Quite Literally In Scarlet Style

Urvashi Rautela is truly embracing her fashionable side in the French Riviera at the Cannes Film Festival 2024. Since her arrival, the actress has been keeping her fans updated with sneak peeks of her latest fashion. Just like last year, Urvashi continues to embrace vibrant hues, over-the-top style and unique style. On Thursday, during the screening of Francis Ford Coppola's Megalopolis, Urvashi walked down the red carpet in a stunning custom creation by Tunisian designer Souhir El Gabsi. Her sheer nude gown was adorned with impeccable red embellishments. The strapless number elegantly hugged her torso and flared gracefully down the waist. The dramatic puffed cape was indeed perfect to inject an extra element into her style. With curled tresses and bold red eye makeup, Urvashi took red carpet fashion quite literally.

Also Read: Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Is Thinking Pink On The Red Carpet In A Ruffled Fuchsia Sequin Corset Gown

For her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Urvashi Rautela stunned in a fuchsia pink gown designed by the label Khaled & Marwan. The gown came with a pink lace corset attached to a sequined bustier. To elevate the red carpet allure, the gown featured a ruffled neckline and pleated detailing around her waist. A side slit with scalloped dessigns highlighted Urvashi's enviable physique.

Also Read: Cannes 2024: Paola Turani Had Us All Wrapped Up In The Splendour Of Her Rahul Mishra Sequin Snake Dress

Urvashi Rautela's red carpet looks serve just the right amount of glamour.