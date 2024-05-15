Cannes 2024: Paola Turani Had Us All Wrapped Up In The Splendour Of Her Rahul Mishra Sequin Snake Dress

Cannes 2024: Paola Turani Had Us All Wrapped Up In Her Sequin Snake Dress

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 has officially been flagged off, which means all attention for a fashionable spectacle should be diverted to the South of France for the next couple of weeks. Kicking off our hand-picked choices from the style spotlight is Italian model Paola Turani. Though the celebrity is mainly one in her own country, this look on the Cannes red carpet is certain to make her every fashionista's darling, especially those in India. The reason for that is because of her choice of designer for the event.

Photo Credit: AFP

Paola Turani wore a gorgeous black dress designed by the incredible Rahul Mishra. The black gown featured a strapless neckline and flared fit from the waist down with sheer panels over its length. It also showcased a corset bodice and silver sequin detailing that sparkled on the base of black. As per Rahul Mishra's description on Instagram, Paola's dress is named The Marvel, which is a hand-embroidered creation that features the motif of a snake coiling around the silhouette. It belonged to Rahul's Couture Spring 2024 collection, which was titled Superheroes.

Keeping all attention on her ensemble, Paola chose a string of diamonds around her neck and ears along with rings in the silver shade. Completing the outfit were black strap heels. The model's beauty choices included a silver toned smokey eye that was perfectly suited for shades of her outfit and was team with poker straight hair worn down and parted down the middle.

Photo Credit: AFP

If this was the stylish start to Cannes 2024, we can't wait to see what else is in store.

