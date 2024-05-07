Met Gala 2024: Mindy Kaling's Blush Pink Gaurav Gupta Gown Strikingly Resembles Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2022 Gown

Mindy Kaling's blush pink gown has an uncanny resemblance to Aishwarya Rai's Cannes one

After dominating the Cannes red carpet in the past, Indian couturier Gaurav Gupta has entered and left an indelible mark now at the Met Gala 2024. A blush pink gown with the designer's signature waves embroidered to create his patent plisse silhouette became Mindy Kaling's choice for her Met Gala 2024 appearance. The ornate gown aptly titled "The Melting Flower of Time" dubbing the dress code "The Garden Of Time" resembles a billowing flower running from the back through the train of the gown. But if there is anything this gown resembles, then for all of us back home, it'd be the statement gown Aishwarya Rai wore to Cannes 2022. The choice of colour, silhouette and debut factor for Gaurav Gupta at both esteemed fashion events is most certainly our favourite style coincidence. Mindy Kaling's statement gown speaks for itself but she goes ahead and accessorises it with drop earrings and a cocktail ring anyway.

Also Read: Elegance Could Be Mindy Kaling's Middle Name In Her Stunning Black Buttoned Skirt Suit With Black Pumps

Mindy Kaling at the Met Gala 2024

Photo Credit: AFP

Mindy Kaling ensures that her hair and makeup have equal and undivided attention. The short bob styled in minimal fashion paired with neutral-toned makeup ensures it complements the outfit and not overpower it.

A close up of Mindy Kaling's makeup

Photo Credit: AFP

Aishwarya Rai in Gaurav Gupta's "The Birth of Venus" gown was a Cannes moment summed in a statement gown. The sculpted gown garnered as much attention as it was meant to. The statement gowns are a testament to Gaurav Gupta's determination to have the fashion world in the palm of his hands, and he seems to be pretty successful at it so far.

For the Cannes red carpet or the Met's ever-changing one, we just have to come to terms with the fact that it is designer Gaurav Gupta's world and we're just living in it.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's Shimmery Pink Gaurav Gupta Gown At Cannes 2022 Is Almost Literally Larger Than Life