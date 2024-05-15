Cannes 2024: Urvashi Rautela Is Thinking Pink On The Red Carpet In A Ruffled Fuchsia Sequin Corset Gown

Urvashi Is Thinking Pink On The Cannes 2024 Red Carpet In A Ruffled Gown

The Cannes Film Festival 2024 has begun with a bang with famous faces from India already having made their way to the French Riviera. After TV actress Deepti Sadhwani made her debut appearance at the festival today, event veteran Urvashi Rautela wasn't far behind. The celebrity personality, who has been a frequent Cannes attendee in the past couple of years, made quite the stylish splash in a gown that gave us a sense of deja vu.

Urvashi Rautela made her first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 in a pink gown designed by the label Khaled & Marwan. The bright coloured creation featured a pink lace corset with sequin bustier details. It was fringed by an oversized ruffled neckline that was worn off her shoulders. The dress continued with a pleated detail that was draped at the waist and a slit over the side. Miss Rautela completed the look with pink lace gloves, a bejewelled hairband and sparkling silver-toned jewellery.

If it feels a bit familiar, it's because the Cannes Film Festival 2023 saw Urvashi don the same shade as well. Last year, she wore a strapless satin bodice gown studded with silver sequins and leading to a flouncy ruffled skirt in the bold hue.

We can't wait to see what more unique Cannes style statements Urvashi has up her oversized sleeves.

