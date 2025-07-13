Urvashi Rautela Brings Bollywood Glam To Wimbledon In A White Lace Dress

All eyes were on Urvashi Rautela as the diva graced the Wimbledon 2025 finals in London. Known for her bold fashion choices, the actress looked every bit of a princess with her appearance at the prestigious tennis tournament. She redefined elegance in a lace dress from the shelves of renowned designer Ali Asaad.

Urvashi's A-line, fit-and-flare style dress resembled the formal English wedding attire. The dress featured thin, slender straps that made cute bows on her shoulders. Additionally, the ensemble featured a plunging neckline and a corset-style bodice that exuded pure elegance. The intricate lace detailing highlighted the ensemble's delicate and elegant aesthetic while it flared out from the waist, creating maximum room for her movements. Altogether, her exquisite ensemble contributed to her regal appearance.

The Hate Story 4 actress knows how to style her fiery looks with the perfect accessories, and her appearance at Wimbledon was no different. She carried a stylish Birkin handbag from Hermes. Alongside this, she made a statement in the ongoing Labubu trend by attaching not one or two but four creepy-cute doll charms to her bag.

A white-belt, watch and glam makeup maximised her look. She opted for a dewy foundation base with the addition of a dollop of blush on her cheeks for a fresh look. Glossy pink-tinted lips with bold, kohl-rimmed eyes complemented Urvashi's ensemble like no other. Finally, she went for a half-done hairdo and left a few strands of her hair on her forehead to seal the deal for the day.

Urvashi Rautela keeps turning heads with every fashion appearance. Previously, when she graced the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the actress left her fans enchanted with her red carpet look. She wore a black silk taffeta gown by Naja Saade Couture. The sassy number featured long sheer sleeves with a high neckline, alongside a bold sweetheart neckline.

The corset-style bodice hugged her figure perfectly, adding a mix of drama to her elegance. It further flared out into a massive pleated skirt way down to the floor, with a gorgeous train trailing behind her for that extra glam. Besides volume and movement, the layers of rich silk maximised her charm. Glam makeup with a stylish bun was enough to wrap up her overall appearance.

Urvashi Rautela Wimbledon ready look is surely bookmark-worthy for closet enthusiasts.

