Urvashi Rautela's Birthday Glam Is Complete With Bejeweled Eyes, Flushed Cheeks And A Berry Glossy Pout

Urvashi Rautela brought in her birthday on Tuesday, 25 February, 2025 in Dubai surrounded by her friends, family and Orry. The Daaku Maharaj actress turned 31 in style donning a diamond encrusted strapless gown, but what stole the show was her on point glam moment.

Urvashi Rautela was a vision to behold in her birthday girl coded glam sporting her intricately curled streaked tresses with a neat side parting that were left open to meander over her shoulders. If Urvashi's hair game was doing wonders, then how could her makeup not be ever so chic.

On the glam front, Urvashi dolled up in a flawless base that looked like a dream on her complexion along with arched brows, a bronzer laden crease along with a shimmering nude pink cut crease look on her eyelids that she further accentuated with abstractly placed Swarovski jewels on her eyelids and mascara filled dramatic lashes. Urvashi's cheeks were laden with a perfect flush courtesy of a strawberry hued radiant blush that was topped off with a glistening champagne highlighter. The Dabidi Dibidi star added the perfect finishing touch to her birthday look with a berry tinted lip that she wore along with oodles of clear gloss to give her the luscious lips effect.

Urvashi Rautela's birthday glam was a beauty hit featuring all the stars and gloss alike.

