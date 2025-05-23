Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela Brutally Slammed For Blocking Staircase During Photo-Op - "First Woman To Embarrass India"

Urvashi Rautela is once again in the spotlight at the 78th Cannes Film Festival - this time not for her red carpet appearances but for causing chaos on a hotel staircase during a photoshoot.

A viral video shows the actress posing in a heavily embellished golden gown with dramatic cape sleeves, completely blocking a grand staircase at her hotel.

Guests were seen stuck behind her, visibly confused and unable to descend the stairs without stepping into her frame. Instead of stepping aside or acknowledging the growing queue, Urvashi continued striking poses as her photographer clicked away.

One guest was even caught on camera smirking, clearly bemused by the situation.

The clip, shared by Diet Sabya, quickly drew criticism online. Social media users called out the actress for her lack of basic courtesy. "It's called basic manners! Clearly, she doesn't have any. Saying 'please go ahead' wouldn't have killed her," wrote one user.

Another commented, "Second-hand embarrassment at its peak, makes my toes curl." Many called the moment "cringe," "embarrassing," and even labelled her behaviour as disrespectful while representing India at an international event.

"She's representing India unfortunately, and behaving like that isn't getting anyone anywhere," one comment read. Another added, "It's too embarrassing now, she should stop. First woman to embarrass India"

Adding to the bizarre string of moments, Urvashi also carried a handbag shaped like a bra-necklace hybrid during one of her red carpet walks, prompting more mockery. Social media users compared it to everything from a Naagin costume to something out of Barbie's closet during a "midlife crisis."

This incident comes just days after another controversy involving the actress. During an earlier red carpet appearance, Urvashi wore a sheer black gown by Naja Saade, which appeared to be torn near her left armpit.

The visible hole sparked another round of criticism from users questioning how such a fashion blunder made it to the Cannes red carpet.