Did Urvashi Rautela Face A Wardrobe Malfunction At Cannes? Viral Video Leaves Internet With Questions

Urvashi Rautela, known for her bold fashion choices and fierce style, is turning heads at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. On Sunday, Urvashi made her second appearance at the screening of the Brazilian film O Agente Secreto (L'Agent Secret / The Secret Agent). And her red carpet look quickly became the talk of the town, for reasons she probably did not expect.

In pictures and videos doing the rounds online, Urvashi Rautela can be seen wearing a dramatic black gown. But it was not the silhouette or sparkle that caught the internet's attention. The real “oops” moment came when she lifted her arm to wave at the cameras, revealing a noticeable hole near her underarm.

It did not take long for eagle-eyed netizens to spot the wardrobe malfunction, and social media was flooded with reactions.

A person shared Urvashi Rautela's video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Urvashi Rautela :- First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes?”

Urvashi Rautela :- First Indian to have a torn dress at Cannes? pic.twitter.com/ZqePMasB4K — raman (@Dhuandhaar) May 18, 2025

Fashion commentator Diet Sabya shared Urvashi Rauteka's red-carpet video on Instagram Stories with a comment, “Dekho, gotta respect the hustle. Bichari, I feel bad for her. Walking the red carpet where there are no paps in Cannes is basically the kiss of death.” A comment on the clip read, “Is that a hole there?????”

Urvashi Rautela's oops moment at Cannes 2025. Screenshot: Instagram/dietsabya

About Urvashi Rautela's Outfit At Cannes Film Festival

Urvashi Rautela wore a black silk taffeta gown by Naja Saade Couture. With long sheer sleeves and a high neckline, the sassy number featured a cool mix of drama and elegance. The bold sweetheart neckline gave the outfit a flirty twist.

The corset-style bodice hugged Urvashi's figure perfectly, showing off her waist, before flaring out into a massive pleated skirt that was all about volume and movement. Layers of rich silk flowed all the way down to the floor, with a gorgeous train trailing behind her for that extra glam effect.

For accessories, Urvashi Rautela opted for emerald-cut earrings and an embellished pink clutch. Her makeup was on point with a glossy coral-brown lip shade, kohl-rimmed eyes, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a generous dose of highlighter and well-defined brows.

For her day 1 look at Cannes 2025, Urvashi Rautela wore a structured gown from the shelves of Michael Cinco. Click here to read all about her look.