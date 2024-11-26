Exclusive: Kriti Sanon Thinks Diet Sabya Is A Man: "He's Too Mean To Be A Woman"

Kriti Sanon is not only known for her acting skills but also for her fashion sense. The actress recently made headlines when she wore a red saree designed by Kunal Rawal. The six-yard wonder sparked mixed reactions from the fashion world. The saree was paired with a matching high-collar blouse for a modern twist. While many admired the look, some were less impressed. Fashion commentator Diet Sabya even criticized the outfit, likening it to an air hostess uniform.

During an interview at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Kriti Sanon was asked about the criticism. NDTV asked her about making news with the unique look. Seemingly surprised, Kriti asked, “Oh, I did? I made news? I didn't realize that was my look.” When Arun Singh mentioned that it was a unique take on the saree despite Diet Sabya's remarks, Kriti replied, “I don't follow him, so I have no idea.” When Arun then asked, “Is it a him?” Kriti playfully responded, “Him? Is it?” before adding with a laugh, “He's too mean to be a woman.”

Diet Sabya quickly reacted to Kriti Sanon's playful remark. The fashion commentator posted a video of the interview on their Instagram Stories. The caption read, "Wheezzinggg, she hates us."

Diet Sabya is an anonymous Instagram account that focuses on calling out imitations, appropriations, and direct copies within the fashion industry. Launched in 2018, the account has gained 482K followers and earned recognition for its bold and often harsh critiques. Despite its growing influence, the identity of the person behind the account remains a mystery.