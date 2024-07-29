Crazy Viral: Kriti Sanon And Her Rumoured Boyfriend Kabir Bahia Spotted Holidaying In Greece

Kriti Sanon, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, hit the headlines for her rumoured relationship with the UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. The birthday girl was spotted with Kabir in the picturesque location of Greek island Mykonos. Dressed in a pink top and shorts, Kriti and Kabir can be seen chilling out at a happening party place of Greece. Pictures from the venue were shared on reddit. The Internet reacted to the pictures in no time. A user wrote, "I stalked Kabir. I live in the UK and going by (just) his insta profile I would say he is doing well for himself . Kudos to him! He is also a handsome guy." Another user wrote, "She's livingggg wow good for her." Take a look:

Kabir Bahia added fuel to the rumours as he shared a picture of the Greek island on his Instagram stories. However, he didn't tag Kriti Sanon in the picture. Take a look:

Earlier, during New Year 2024 celebrations in Dubai, Kriti, her sister Nupur Sanon, her boyfriend Stebin Ben and Kabir Bahia were pictured partying together. They were also pictured with MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni. Take a look:

Thanking her fans and friends for wishing her on her birthday, Kriti Sanon shared a picture of herself on her Instagram feed. She can be seen making a wish in front of the birthday cake. She wrote in the caption, "Thank you for all your wishes. Dreams in my eyes..Love and Gratitude in my hear." Take a look:

Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti (2014). Kriti received critical acclaim for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. She was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. She won the National Award (Best Actress) for her stellar performance in Mimi last year.



