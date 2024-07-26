Weekend Binge: Celebrating Kriti Sanon's Birthday Week With Her 10 Best Films

Kriti Sanon is a star who wears many hats – from being an actor and producer to launching her clothing line, fitness startup, and skincare brand. She does it all with equal zeal. Kriti started her acting career in 2014 with the Telugu film Nenokkadine. In the same year, she made her grand entry into Bollywood with Heropanti. Oh, and since then, she has been unstoppable. She has worked in many films including Raabta, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4, Shehzada, Adipurush, and many more. The actress is turning 34 on Saturday (July 27). On her birthday weekend, let us dedicate our watchlist to Kriti. Here are some of Kriti's films you can watch over the weekend:



1. Heropanti - Disney+ Hotstar: This film marked the grand Bollywood entry of both Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff. The debutante duo left an indelible mark with their on-point performances. In full hero style, when Tiger said, “Kya karun yaar sabko aati nahi ... meri jaati nahi,” we all cheered in joy. Remember?

2. Mimi - Netflix: For her mind-blowing performance in this film, Kriti Sanon rightfully won the National Award for Best Actress. The movie features her as a pregnant woman who is a surrogate. Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar are also part of the project.

3. Bhediya - JioCinema: Meet the lady Bhediya, Kriti Sanon. Oops, if you haven't already watched the movie, this is a big spoiler for you. For those who have watched it earlier, you know it's worth watching over and over. After all, when Varun Dhawan said, “Aaj Ki Duniya Main Logon Ko Nature Nahin, Netflix Chahiye,” we all agreed.

4. Shehzada - Netflix: You must watch this film because “Jab baat family pe aaye ... toh discussion nahi karte ... action karte hai.” The action-drama is headlined by Kartik Aaryan. Manisha Koirala, Debattama Saha, and Ronit Roy are also seen in Rohit Dhawan's directorial.

5. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya - Prime Video: This movie marks the first-ever on-screen collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. In the Amit Joshi-Aradhana Sah directorial, Kriti Sanon appears as a robot named Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation (SIFRA). What happens when a robot starts developing human feelings? Well, to know that, watch Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

6. Crew - Netflix: Join the gold heist of three air hostesses—Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon—who do anything and everything to make a fortune for themselves. Amid the LOL one-liners and cheeky romance between Kriti and Diljit Dosanjh, this film offers everything.

9.Dilwale - Netflix: The film has the iconic Bollywood pair of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Need more reasons to watch it? Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's fiesty pairing will keep you entertained. Not to forget, this Rohit Shetty directorial, available on Netflix is loaded with action, drama, and romance.

