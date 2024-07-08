Kriti Sanon's 'Unforgettable Memories' At Her First F1 Race In Silverstone

Kriti Sanon shared this picture. (courtesy: KritiSanon)

Kriti Sanon ticked a wish off her bucket list - she attended her first F1 race at the 2024 British Grand Prix, Silverstone, England on Sunday, July 7. Kriti Sanon shared pictures and videos from the event on her Instagram feed. Kriti Sanon can be seen rocking a denim-on-denim look for the event. She posed with the Team Red Bull. The 2024 British Grand Prix was won by the British racing driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes. Sharing the pictures, Kriti Sanon wrote, "WHAT A DAY! WHAT AN EXPERIENCE!! My first race ever, that too at the home of F1, Silverstone. And what a race!!! Thank you @pepejeansindia @pepejeans for these unforgettable memories!" Take a look:

Apart from being an actor, Kriti Sanon is also a producer. Kriti announced the news of launching her own production house last year. She has named her production house "Blue Butterfly Films." The Adipurush actor shared a reel, which shows the logo of her production house, on her social media. She collaborated with her sister Nupur Sanon for this venture. She began the post, "And Its time to shift the gear!" and posted some butterfly emojis with it." She continued, "I've been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I've taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here's to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself." Tagging her sister Nupur Sanon, Kriti added, " Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!!" Kriti has more news in store. She signed off her post with, "Announcing something special tomorrow.Stay Tuned!" Take a look:

Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti (2014). Kriti received critical acclaim for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. She was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. She won the National Award (Best Actress) for her stellar performance in Mimi last year.