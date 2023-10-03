Shaheer Sheikh Joins Kriti Sanon-Kajol's Do Patti

Kriti, Shaheer and Kajol. (Courtesy: TaranAdarsh)

Kriti Sanon's maiden production Do Patti, featuring Kajol and Kriti herself in the lead roles, has television actor Shaheer Sheikh on board. The actor will share screen space with the two leading ladies, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report. The film is directed by ad filmmaker Shashanka Chaturvedi. Screenwriter Kanika Dhillon is also a co-producer of the movie and she has also written the script of the film. Taran Adarsh wrote on his Instagram, "SHAHEER SHEIKH TO HEADLINE DO PATTI ALONGSIDE KAJOL - KRITI SANON... ShaheerSheikh stars alongside Kajol and KritiSanon in Netflix's mystery-thriller #DoPatti. Written-produced by KanikaDhillon, DoPatti also marks KritiSanon's foray into production... The film is directed by ad filmmaker ShashankaChaturvedi."

The film went on floors in August. To mark the occasion, producer-actor Kriti Sanon shared a picture with Kajol, Kanika Dhilllon and wrote, "DO PATTI begins...!This is ready to flyyyyyy! Need all your love and blessings!" In a post script, Kriti mentioned that she missed sister Nupur Sanon. Take a look at the post here:

Kriti Sanon launched her own production house Blue Butterfly Films in July. A day after announcing her production house, Kriti announced the project Do Patti. Announcing the project, Kriti wrote in the caption, "Thrilled to announce DO PATTI! Alongside 3 very strong-headed, inspiring and immensely talented women! Monica, we couldn't have found a better platform than Netflix to tell this story!@netflix_in Ruchikaa Kapoor Super duper excited to reunite with Kajol ma'am after 8 years! Kajol. Kanika - I've always loved your writing & I'm so happy to be co-producing my first with you! Ufff.. this is a special one! Kanika.d @kathhapictures." Kriti concluded the post with, "This one is gonna be a thrilling game with a lot of heart! A first for Blue Butterfly Films @bluebutterflyfilmsofficial."

Shaheer Sheikh is a popular name on the Indian television. He rose to fame as Arjuna in Mahabharat. Later he performed in daily soaps like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa.