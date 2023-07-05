Kriti Sanon 'Shifts Gear,' Announces Production House With Sister Nupur

Instagrammed by Kriti. (Courtesy: Kriti)

Actor Kriti Sanon is all set to shoulder a new responsibility. Following the footsteps of Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Taapsee Pannu, Kriti is ready to "shift the gear". She has opened a production house of her own. Kriti has collaborated with her sister Nupur Sanon for this venture. Kriti announced the news on her Instagram profile on Monday. She has named her production house "Blue Butterfly Films." The Adipurush actor shared a reel, which shows the logo of her production house, on her social media. Along with the video, Kriti shared an extensive post to announce her new venture.

Kriti began her post, "And Its time to shift the gear!" and posted some butterfly emojis with it." She continued, "I've been in this magical industry living my dreams for 9years. I've taken baby steps, learnt, evolved & grown into the actor I am today! I absolutely lovvvee every bit and aspect of film-making. And now, its time to do more, to be more, to learn more, to tell more stories that touch my heart and hopefully yours too. Here's to constantly evolving and finding the most beautiful version of yourself." Tagging her sister Nupur Sanon, Kriti added, " Beyond excited to finallyyyy start BLUE BUTTERFLY FILMS with a full heart and big dreams!!" Kriti has more news in store. She signed off her post with, "Announcing something special tomorrow.Stay Tuned!"

Kriti's post garnered love and best wishes from her colleagues. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Congratulations kriti" and dropped a heart emoji with it. Huma Qureshi wrote, "Congratulations babe .. sooo happy to see this." Sobhita Dhulipala commented on her post, "Wowzers!!" Riteish Deshmukh congratulated her, "Congratulations my dearest friend Kriti Sanon !!! More power to you!" Director Anand L Rai commented, "Congrats Neighbour. Lots of love and best wishes."

Kriti Sanon made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti (2014). Kriti received critical acclaim for her performances in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi and Mimi. She was last seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. She will next be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kareena Kapoor, Ganapath Part One, co-starring Tiger Shroff.