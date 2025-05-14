Looks Like Urvashi Rautela Was Shooed Off The Cannes Red Carpet. Viral Video

Urvashi Rautela became the first woman ever to walk the red carpet at Cannes wearing her gifted Rolex.

Okay, we're joking.

However, Urvashi Rautela, the Bollywood actress who's a regular at Cannes, did walk the red carpet and become the first Bollywood actress to "walk it on the opening day of Cannes 2025".

Urvashi wore a structured strapless gown by Michael Cinco in shades of blue, red and yellow. The gown had a small trail in a matching palette, and she completed her look with a coordinating tiara and bold eye makeup.

All eyes were on her designer clutch by Judith Leiber, which reportedly carried a price tag of USD 5,495 (approximately Rs 4.68 lakh), sending the internet into a frenzy.

However, Urvashi's iconic moment at the red carpet was short-lived, as she was asked to leave for hogging the carpet for too long, as seen in a video (we know, the irony).

The video shows Urvashi posing for the camerapersons for quite some time, with others walking past her. Eventually, a security guard is seen asking her to move along.

See the video here:

What Was Urvashi Doing At Cannes?

If you're also wondering what Urvashi Rautela was doing at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, you're not alone. The actress was there to attend the screening of the film Partir Un Jour (Leave One Day).

Like Urvashi, there are plenty of celebs you might spot on the carpet without any brand endorsements or a film entered in the festival (sorry, Dakku Maharaj).

Every year, Cote d'Azur sees more than 30,000 film personalities descend for the 11-day Cannes Film Festival. And every year, the carpet has its own moments. The fashion, the films, the protests - it's seen it all.

This year will be no different, and it's only just begun. Several Indian celebrities including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal are expected to walk the red carpet this year. None of them will be the first Indian actor to be shooed off the Cannes red carpet though.