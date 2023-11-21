Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Tribute To Her Father On His Birth Anniversary

Aishwarya with family. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a special post on social media celebrating her father Krishnaraj Rai's birthday anniversary. On the occasion, the actress dropped a bunch of images featuring herself, Krishnaraj Rai and her daughter Aaradhya. In one of the images, Aishwarya, her mom Vrinda Rai and Aaradhya are standing next to a photo of Krishnaraj Rai. Sharing the album, Aishwarya wrote, “Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever. Happy Birthday. Prayers in remembrance. We miss you so much.” In response to the post, Manish Malhotra and Natasha Poonawalla dropped heart emojis.

Take a look at the post here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's social media timeline is dedicated to special posts and messages for her loved ones. For instance, on the occasion of Aaradhya's birthday recently, the actress shared a throwback image and wrote, “I love you infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life… I breathe for you… my soul… happy happy happiest 12th birthday. God Bless you always always. Thank you for being YOU… precious love… I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest.”

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan 2where she was cast alongside Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, and Jayam Ravi, among others. Reviewing the film, Aishwarya Rai's husband Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "PS2 is simply fantastic!!! At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team Mani Ratnam, Vikram, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far.”

#PS2 is simply FANTASTIC!!!

At a loss for words right now. So overwhelmed. Well done to the entire team #ManiRatnam@chiyaan@trishtrashers@actor_jayamravi@Karthi_Offl and the rest of the cast and crew. And so, so proud of the Mrs. Her best by far. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) April 29, 2023

Aishwarya Rai has been married to Abhishek Bachchan since 2007. The two have worked together in films such as Umrao Jaan, Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho and Raavan. They welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.