To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Birthday Wishes From Kajol, Anushka Sharma And Other Stars

Kajol with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a throwback. (courtesy: itsKajolD)

Happy Birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The actress turns 50 today. Can't believe it right? Well, you aren't alone. From fans and industry colleagues, wishes are pouring in from all over the world. On her special day, Kajol shared a throwback picture of herself with Aishwarya on her Instagram Stories. In the pic, the two actresses are seen flashing their million-dollar smiles. For her birthday note, Kajol wrote, “Wish you an awesome year ahead Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Happy birthday.” Check out Kajol and Aishwarya Rai's memorable click here:

Screenshot of Kajol's Instagram story.

Anushka Sharma has shared a gorgeous picture of the former Miss World on her Instagram Stories. In the image, Aishwarya looks like a goddess in a pristine white embellished suit. Anushka's birthday message read, “Happy Birthday, Aishwarya! Wishing you love and light always.” FYI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka shared the screen space in Karan Johar's 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, which also featured Ranbir Kapoor in the pivotal role.

Screenshot of Anushka Sharma's Instagram story.

Shilpa Shetty has picked a priceless memory featuring herself and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and said, “Happy Birthday Aishwarya Rai Bachchan! Wishing you more happiness, success, love and great health my fellow bunt.”

Screenshot of Shilpa Shetty's Instagram story.

Rakul Preet Singh has wished Aishwarya Rai Bachchan “abundant happiness and lots of love.”

Screenshot of Rakul Preet Singh's Instagram story.

It won't be wrong to say Aishwarya Rai is having an amazing year. Recently, she made headlines for her jaw-dropping walk at Paris Fashion Week 2023. Then she sent her fans into a frenzy with her beauty and grace at the L'Oreal event held at the Gateway of India.

Not to forget her blockbuster performance in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two. Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, it also featured Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Sobhita Dhulipala in prominent roles.