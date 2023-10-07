Just Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Slaying In A Gown Designed By Manish Malhotra

Image instagrammed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. (Courtesy: AishwaryaRaiBachchan)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is on a roll. First, the actress left the internet stunned with her jaw-dropping walk at Paris Fashion Week 2023. Next, Aishwarya swooned fans (including us) with her beauty and grace at a L'Oreal event held at the Gateway of India. The event was aimed at creating awareness around street harassment. Apart from Aishwarya, Shefali Shah, Aditi Rao Hydari and Mandira Bedi were also a part of the initiative. Now, in her recent Instagram entry, Aishwarya shared a bunch of photographs of her look for the day. She looked ultra-gorgeous in a statement custom-made black and white ensemble. Aishwarya's outfit was from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer, Manish Malhotra. Sharing the photographs, she added red and white hearts in the caption. Take a look:

Manish Malhotra also shared pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with a caption reading: “The very beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan…elegant and stunning in a custom made classic black n white ensemble.”

A day ago, Shefali Shah posted a picture featuring herself, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mandira Bedi and musician Manasi Scott from the L'Oreal event. The divas were seen showing their palms with the letter ‘D' written in black ink. The 5D methodology is an integral part of L'Oreal's initiative to combat street harassment. 5Ds stand for Direct, Delay, Document, Distract, and Delegate. Shefali Shah captioned the post: “#StopStreetHarassment Loreal India.”

The event took place on October 4.

The beauty brand also roped in Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, to create awareness around street harassment and provide women with the tools to safely intervene through the 5Ds methodology.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda also made her debut at the Paris Fashion Show as a L'Oreal Paris' brand ambassador.