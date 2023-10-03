The Internet Is Utterly Smitten By Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Paris Fashion Week Look

Aishwarya at the Paris Fashion Week. (courtesy: lorealparis)

OG Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, a regular at the Paris Fashion Week, walked the ramp over the weekend and she did it in style. The actress, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the grand fashion gala. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was her usual stunning self in a custom couture gold gown from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan ditched her usual poker straight hair and went for va-va-voom curls with caramel highlights. The photos and videos from her ramp walk were shared by the brand on Instagram. Don't miss the viral blink and her signature pose. IYKYK.

A quick glance at what the comments section of the post looked like. "She came, ate and left no crumbs," wrote one user. "Yaaaas Queen," added another. "My God those eyes," another one wrote. "Wow Goddess she is one of the best brand ambassador for L'Oreal Paris." Another one added, "Love seeing her! Wish to see more of her." Inputs from another fan, "My childhood favourite, still slaying." Here's another one, "Queen is always queen. No one can stand close to her." Another comment read, "She is the dream. Her." "The incredible face of L'Oreal," added another.

"Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving elegance, power, and charm at the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile," the brand wrote sharing photos and videos of her. Check out the photos and videos of Aishwarya slaying on the ramp:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her statement-making looks at grand fashion events. She has been a regular attendee at both - the Cannes Film Festival as well as the Paris Fashion Week. This year, the actress appeared on the Cannes red carpet only once for the screening of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. For her red carpet appearance, she wore a silver gown with a giant black bow and an even bigger silver hood and train.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released this year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.