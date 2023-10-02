Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Winks, Blows A Flying Kiss As She Walks The Ramp At Paris Fashion Week

Still from a video shared on X. (Courtesy: sidharth0800 )

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was an absolute vision in delight as she walked the ramp at the Paris Fashion Week. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs. Several images and videos from the event that are doing the rounds on social media, show the Ponniyin Selvan actor owning the stage in a brown and golden outfit, cape and earrings. As Aishwarya walked the ramp, she smiled and winked at the audience. She also blew a kiss and waved at those present. Here's how the actress captivated the audience with her ramp walk:

In one video, the actor was seen walking the ramp holding Viola Davis' hand. Take a look:

In another viral worthy picture, Aishwarya was seen posing on stage with Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, and Elle Fanning, among others. In another clip, Aishwarya grooved as she stood on the stage with the rest of the women.

However, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was not the only one to make a mark at the event. Her neice and Shweta Bachchan's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also walked the ramp at the fashion event in style. A video of the Navya, who is a brand embassador for the L'Oreal, was shared by her mom Shweta Bachchan on Instagram on sunday. Navya opted for a bright red dress as she was seen making her presence felt at the fashion show. Sharing the video mom Shweta wrote, "Little miss L'Oréal."

This is the video we are talking about:

Last week, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured with daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport as they few out to Paris for the fashion week. The actress was all smiles as she was clicked with Aaradhya.

See pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya from the Mumbai airport here:

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released earlier this year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.