Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Kendall Jenner Grooving At The Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner and Aishwarya in a still from the video. (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb___)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who has been a brand ambassador for L'Oreal for years, represented the cosmetic giant at the Paris Fashion Show along with a star-studded list of international celebs. After a video of her slaying on the ramp, another one is making headlines. In the video, Aishwarya is seen grooving with fellow L'Oreal ambassador and supermodel Kendall Jenner. The video from the event has been curated by several fan pages and it is obviously viral. Earlier this year, she attended the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. She was accompanied by daughter Aaradhya there.

Here's a video of Aishwarya and Kendall Jenner from the show:

Meanwhile, L'Oreal's official Instagram handle shared these stunning photos of the actress from the fashion show and the caption on the post read, "Aishwarya Rai Bachchan serving elegance, power, and charm at the L'Oreal Paris Le Defile."

Check out the post here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was pictured with daughter Aaradhya at the Mumbai airport over the weekend. Here's a glimpse of her airport look:

Meanwhile, Aishwarya's niece Navya Nanda also made her Paris Fashion Week debut this year. She walked the ramp as her mom Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan cheered for her. "Little miss L'Oreal," Shweta Bachchan wrote cheering for Navya.

In terms of work, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan-2 alongside Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Sobhita Dhulipala and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film released earlier this year and it emerged as a hit at the box office.