Viral: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan With Aditi Rao Hydari In Pic Shared By Shefali Shah

Shefali Shah, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari at the event. (Courtesy: ShefaliShah)

Bollywood actresses including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shefali Shah, and Aditi Rao Hydari took a stand against street harassment at a L'Oreal event, held at the iconic Gateway of India. It took place on October 4. The event was a testament to the cosmetic brand's unwavering commitment towards — Stand Up Against Street Harassment. Now, Shefali Shah has shared a picture on Instagram featuring herself, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Mandira Bedi and musician Manasi Scott from the event night. The divas – dressed in their very best – are showing their palms with the letter ‘D' written in black ink. FYI: The 5D's methodology is part of L'Oreal's initiative to combat street harassment. The 5D's are: Direct, Delay, Document, Distract, and Delegate. In the caption, Shefali Shah wrote, “#StopStreetHarassment Loreal India.”

L'Oreal India has also shared a bunch of glimpses from the event on Instagram. “Beneath the dark night sky, our brand L'Oreal Paris transformed the iconic Gateway of India into a #Gateway_to_Change. This event underscored L'Oreal Paris' unwavering commitment to its purpose - Stand Up Against Street Harassment. It was a remarkable gathering that saw the presence of industry stalwarts, esteemed leaders from government organisations, and notable celebrities. Together, we truly #CreateTheBeautyThatMovesTheWorld!” read the caption.

L'Oreal Paris' initiative aims to raise awareness about street harassment and provide individuals with the tools to safely intervene through the 5D's methodology. The beauty brand also roped in Navya Naveli Nanda, granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, to shed light on it.

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also represented L'Oreal recently at the Paris Fashion Week.