International Emmy Awards 2023: Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh And Vir Das Nominated

Shefali Shah and Jim Sarbh have been nominated. (courtesy: shefalishah)

The International Emmy Awards 2023's list of nominations is out and actors Shefali Shah, Jim Sarbh, comedian Vir Das are on it. Shefali Shah has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress category for her performance in the Netflix drama series Delhi Crime 2. The first season of the show has previously won in the Best Drama series category. Meanwhile, the other nominees in this category are Connie Nielsen, Billie Piper and Karla Souza. "OMGGGGG I still can't believe it. Feel so so honoured to be nominated at the International Emmys alongside such esteemed artists. This one is really special and more so because it is for a character I am very very close to, Vartika Chaturvedi and for my favourite show Delhi Crime 2. This is for all of us in Delhi Crime," Shefali Shah wrote on Instagram sharing the news.

Jim Sarbh has been nominated in the Best Performance by an Actor category for the SonyLIV web series Rocket Boys. His fellow nominees include Gustavo Bassani, Martin Freeman and Jonas Karlsson. Sharing the big news, Jim wrote, "I was having quite a weird few days, and then all the pieces wrapped up neatly and I heaved a huge sigh of relief, played a game of sweaty basketball, cycled home in the cold sweet rain, went in for a shower, and came out to all these messages and calls. I was an hour late to watch Dirty Harry with a neighbour, so I ran up, told him about the nom, and then we proceeded to watch the movie. 'Do you feel lucky, punk? Yes. Honoured to be nominated for the International Emmys amongst such talented artists. I loved playing Dr Bhabha. Rocket Boys is deeply etched in my mind and heart."

Vir Das has been nominated for an International Emmy for the second time for his Netflix special Vir Das: Landing. He has been nominated alongside Le Flambeau, El Encargado and Derry Girls Season 3. He wrote in an Instagram post, "What!! I got nominated for an Emmy award for best comedy. My second International Emmy nomination. To everyone who worked on this show Vir Das Landing, I am SO proud of you, and so grateful to @netflix_in for letting me tell my story. Off we go! Vir Das Landing. Well...this is a weird full circle."

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor will be felicitated with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. The special award will be given to Ekta Kapoor on November 20 at an event conducted in New York. Meanwhile, actor Radhika Madan also featured as one of the jury members at the International Emmy Awards this year.