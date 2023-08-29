Ekta Kapoor To Receive International Emmy Directorate Award: 'Overflowing With Humility And Exhilaration'

Images shared on Instagram.(courtesy: ektarkapoor )

A heartiest congratulations to Ekta Kapoor. The producer is all set to be honoured with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony. As per PTI, the special award will be given to Ekta on November 20 at an event conducted in New York. Th news was shared by the Indian producer on her Instagram feed. Sharing the news alongside her picture, she wrote, "Overflowing with humility and exhilaration as I receive this recognition. The award holds a cherished spot in my heart, symbolizing a journey that transcends work. Representing my nation globally through this esteemed platform is an honor beyond words. Television has been my compass of self-discovery, especially as a woman crafting tales for women. This accolade empowers me to stand for them and our shared achievements on the global stage. Thank you for the 2023 International Emmy®️ Directorate Award."

Her post was instantly liked by Dream Girl 2 actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who left a heart emoji in the comment section.

Sharing the update, Bruce L. Paisner, President & CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences said in a statement, "Ekta R. Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India's foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long running series and OTT platform. We look forward to honoring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award.”

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms has partnered with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for Vrushabha - a pan-India bilingual Telugu Malayalam film starring megastar Mohanlal. Vrushabha will be directed by Nanda Kishore. The film will release in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.