Aishwarya Trolled For Cropping Jaya, Navya, Agastya Out Of This Amitabh Bachchan-Aaradhya Pic

A day after Amitabh Bachchan's birthday, his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wished him on Instagram. Interestingly, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared an image featuring her daughter Aaradhya and Big B, which was taken at his birthday celebrations at Jalsa on Tuesday night. The Internet was quick to notice that the image shared by Aishwarya was the cropped version of the wholesome picture featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya, Agastya and Aaradhya. Aishwarya wrote in the caption, "Always God Bless" and dropped a string of emojis. An Instagram user commented on the picture, "Why did you have to crop the other kids (Navya and Agastya) from the publicly available photo. If you wanted to post just Aaradhya and Big B photo you could have used another one. It's really tasteless." Take a look at Aishwarya's post here:

ICYMI, this was the picture Navya shared on her Instagram story and wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Nana." The picture features Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Navya, Agastya and Aaradhya. They can be seen smiling for the camera. Take a look:

On Thursday morning, Shweta Bachchan shared the same picture on her feed with the caption, "May you always be surrounded by love." Take a look:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was spotted in Amitabh Bachchan's Tuesday night birthday video as she was video calling Abhishek Bachchan to give him a view of the midnight scene outside Jalsa. A fan account shared the video on X and wrote in the caption, "You can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as Sr Bachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come!" Abhishek Bachchan, MIA from the event, commented below the video and wrote, "Yup, wifey showing me what's going on" and dropped a wink emoji. Take a look at the video here:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently rocked Paris Fashion Week. She walked the ramp for L'Oreal with other international celebs.