In Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday-Special Jalsa Meet-Greet, Spot Aishwarya And Aaradhya

Amitabh Bachchan meeting the fans

It's Amitabh Bachchan's 81st birthday and wishes started to pour in from Wednesday midnight. The superstar, who meets and greets his fans outside his residence on every Sunday, gave them a special treat as they thronged outside his house on the eve of his birthday. Breaking his Sunday tradition, Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance outside Jalsa in the middle of the week only to greet his fans on the eve of his birthday. The videos are already going viral on social media. In the video, we can see, Amitabh Bachchan sporting a colourful hoodie and matching it with a co-ordinated bandana. The superstar, standing on a stool, can be seen greeting his fans with folded hands, waving and smiling at them. As soon as he comes outside his house, fans welcome him with loud shout outs.

However, there's more to this video. In the background, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhya taking pictures of the moments in their respective phones. Fans were quick to spot them in the video. A fan account shared the video on X and wrote in the caption, "You can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as Sr Bachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come!" Abhishek Bachchan, MIA from the event, commented below the video and wrote, "Yup, wifey showing me what's going on" and dropped a wink emoji.

Take a look at the fan video:

You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cNB8H1ea3G — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) October 10, 2023

Last Sunday Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture from his meet and greet session with fans and wrote in the caption, "After seeing the picture someone said, brother, your nada is hanging; We said, Bhaisaheb, not Nada, this is the fashion of today's generation is hanging." His hilarious caption caught the attention of the Internet. An Instagram user wrote, "Hahahaha, Sir fashion aur swag aapne define kiaa tha.. now this generation is just ruining it. You always rock (You defined fashion and swag once upon a time)." Another comment read, "Very complicated argument Sir."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Big B was last seen in the family drama Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84. After 32 years, Amitabh Bachchan will reunite with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170. TJ Gnanavel will be directing Thalaivar 170.