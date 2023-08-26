Shah Rukh Khan On Working With Amitabh Bachchan After 17 Years: 'Inspired And Blessed'

Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the viral poster. (Courtesy: Twitter)

There are actors and then there is Shah Rukh Khan. The actor never fails to cease our attention. Fans, including us, love SRK for his amazing sense of humour. Don't we? Now, on a fine Saturday afternoon, Shah Rukh Khan decided to conduct his superhit “Ask SRK” session on X, formerly known as Twitter. The one question in particular that attracted our attention was about him reuniting with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. A fan shared a picture featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan on X and asked, “Kuch line for Amitabh Bachchan ke liye…” In the photo, which has created a lot of buzz on social media, SRK and Big B are seen running towards the camera. The picture was clicked on the sets of their upcoming project. Addressing the fan's request, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “It was so much fun to work with Amitabh Bachchan, after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let you know he beat me in the run.” FYI: SRK and Amitabh Bachchan have shared the screen space after 17 years. They were last seen in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. The two have also worked together in some of the blockbuster hits including Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, Mohabbatein and Bhoothnath.

Fans too have showered their love on the “legends of Indian cinema” in the comments section. A few wanted to know if they were shooting for the upcoming instalment of Don. For those who don't know, Farhan Akhthar's Don 3 will feature Ranveer Singh as the most wanted man.

It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!! https://t.co/hvXE6EMQIu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

The picture comes days after Amitabh Bachchan, on the sets of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, shared his experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. In the latest episode of the show, a contestant told Big B that she is a big SRK fan. To which, the actor said, “Woh [Shah Rukh Khan] haste rehte hai hum gir jaate hai [He keeps smiling and I fall down]. He is a very capable artist.”

Amitabh Bachchan added, “Whenever I meet him [Shah Rukh Khan] next, I will tell him about you. I will tell him that Aparna [the contestant] was praising you [SRK] on the sets of KBC 15. I will even give your phone number to him. If you will get a reply from him or not that is not my responsibility.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will hit the theatres on September 7. The film, directed by Atlee, also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra.