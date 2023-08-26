Asked If Salman Khan's New Look Is For Jawan Promotions, Shah Rukh Khan Said This

Salman Khan pictured in his new look.

You know it's going to be a fun Saturday when Shah Rukh Khan does an #ASKSRK session on X (previously called Twitter. During the session, a user, referring to Salman Khan's new bald look, asked, "Sir Salman bhai ka latest look bata rha hai ki wo jawan ka promotion kar rhe kya ye sach hai (Saman's latest look suggests that he is promoting Jawan. Is it true)?" SRK replied, "Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta....woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain...bas keh diya so keh diya (Salman doesn't need a look to show his love for me... He loves me from all his heart always)." FYI, SRK will be seen sans hair in Jawan.

Salman bhai ko mujhe pyaar dikhaane ke liye koi look nahi karna padhta....woh dil se hi mujhe hamesha pyaar karte hain...bas keh diya so keh diya!! https://t.co/NjlXSDbQeW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan began the session with this tweet, "Have sometime before I go and see some new stuff of Jawan with Atlee. So before that let's do a #AskSRK, anything you want to know. 12 days to Jawan ufff Readyyyyy Aahhhh."

Have sometime before I go and see some new stuff of #Jawan with @Atlee_dir so before that let's do a #AskSRK , anything u want to know 12 days to #Jawan ufff Readyyyyy Aahhhh!!! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2023

Earlier this year, Salman Khan made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. SRK too is expected to feature in a cameo appearance in Salman's Tiger 3, slated to release by the end of 2023.

In the nineties, Salman had a guest appearance in Shah Rukh's 1998 superhit film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also had a cameo in Shah Rukh's 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Shah Rukh too made a special appearance in Salman's Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman are co-stars of 1995's iconic film Karan Arjun and also featured together in 2002's Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Shah Rukh featured in a cameo in Salman's 2017 film Tubelight after which, Salman returned the favour with a cameo in Shah Rukh's Zero.