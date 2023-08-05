Pics: Salman, Arhaan And Others At Arbaaz Khan's Birthday Bash

Salman Khan and Arhaan Khan at the party.

About last night - Arbaaz Khan celebrated his birthday in Mumbai on Friday night. The festivities were attended by only family members. Salman Khan made a striking appearance in a grey t-shirt that he paired with, wait for it...pink pants. Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan was also pictured at the venue. He happily posed for the paparazzi. Arbaaz Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma and her husband and actor Aayush Sharma were also clicked at the birthday bash. See pictures from last night here:

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma also celebrated her birthday earlier this week. On her birthday, Salman posted this throwback picture and her wrote in his caption, "Happy birthday Arpita."

ICYMI, this is the post we are talking about:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He has announced the second installment of Bajrangi Bahaijaan. The actor's forthcoming projects include Kick 2, with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. The latter will release this year. The actor also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year. He currently hosts the TV reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Arbaaz Khan is best-known for his work in the Dabangg series of films, starring his brother Salman Khan in the lead role. His filmography also includes Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Shootout at Lokhandwala. Besides being an actor, Arbaaz Khan is also a film producer. He also hosts a chat show called The Invincibles.