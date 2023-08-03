Arbaaz Khan On Family Dynamics: 'My Father Never Imposed Helen Aunty On Us'

Image instagrammed by Arbaaz Khan. (Courtesy:Arbaaz Khan)

Arbaaz Khan, younger brother of Salman Khan, recently talked about the equation between his mother Salma Khan and step-mother Helen. The Hello Brother actor also shared his thoughts about how Helen's arrival in the family shaped his childhood days. Arbaaz Khan, during his interview with Bollywood Bubble, said that his father Salim Khan never "imposed" Helen on his children. Helen didn't try to "separate" them from each other either. Elaborating his thoughts, Arbaaz Khan told Bollywood Bubble, "My father never imposed Helen aunty on us. He knew that our mother was very important to us, and he had another woman in his life, but she had her own space. Helen aunty never tried to separate us either. She was just happy that there was somebody in her life who cared for her. She knew that he had his own family, his own wife, and kids, so she didn't want to disrupt that."

Salim Khan married Salma Khan before Helen. Salim Khan and Salma Khan are parents to Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira. Later they adopted Arpita. During the interview Arbaaz also opened up about how Salma Khan dealt with Helen, another woman in her husband's life. Arbaaz told, "It was difficult for my mom at that point in time, but she dealt with it in her own way. Whatever their reasons were to keep going, whether it was for the sake of us children, circumstances, or just the fact that it happened and they still needed to be around each other, they had their own struggles, and we saw it as kids. But, they have gone through that." Arbaaz added, "Today, all of them are inseparable. My dad holds my mom's hand and sits. It's so beautiful."

Arbaaz's words hold true when we see the entire Khan family (with Helen) happily posing together for any family occasion, be it Eid or celebration of other sorts. Arbaaz Khan was previously married to Malaika Arora. They co-parent son Arhaan after their divorce. Arbaaz Khan is currently dating Giorgia Andriani.

Arbaaz Khan started his career with Daraar. He is known for movies like Hello Brother, Garv: Pride and Honour, Hulchul, Dabangg. He has also featured in Sony Liv series Tanaav.