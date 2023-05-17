Jab Malaika Arora And Susanne Khan Met And Hugged At Arbaaz Khan's House

Friends Malaika Arora and Susanne Khan meet at Arbaaz Khan's house

Friends Malaika Arora and Susanne Khan were spotted in Bandra while they were visiting Malaika's ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's house. The duo who has been friends for many years were clicked while they were sharing a laugh, followed by a hug before they came out of Arbaaz Khan's residence and proceeded towards their respective cars. The two, who are moms to teenage boys, were spotted in their casual best. Malaika opted for a black top for the outing while Susanne kept it simple in a white top.

Take a look at some of the pictures:

Malaika Arora and Susanne Khan's friendship started years back as wives of Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan and Hrithik Roshan respectively but it continued over the years even after their divorces. The two are also often spotted painting the town red together. Last month as well the two were clicked while leaving Arbaaz Khan's house. However, on their last outing, Malaika was not alone as she had brought along her pet dog Casper with her.

Malaika Arora, who is at present dating actor Arjun Kapoor, attended The Backstreet Boys' Mumbai concert a few weeks back, She posted a video of the band performing on stage and wrote "Full nostalgia." In a separate video, Malaika Arora is seen enjoying the concert with her friends. Another video features her grooving and she captioned it: "I want it that way...Tell why?" (quoting the Backstreet Boys song, I Want It That Way). Meanwhile, other stars at the concert included Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arpita Khan Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Meezaan Jafri, actors Diana Penty, Mithila Palkar, and Varun Sharma, and Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal.

On the work front, Malaika Arora was last seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika. Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than that, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand, and a food-delivery platform.