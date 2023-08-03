Salman Khan Struck Throwback Gold In His Photo Archive. See Pic With Sister Arpita

Salman Khan and Arpita in a throwback. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

It is Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's birthday today. To make the day special, the Bollywood superstar has picked a blast-from-the-past moment featuring himself and his darling sister. In the pic, Salman is seen spending some quality time with little Arpita. The actor looks handsome in a white T-shirt, jeans and a leather jacket. The two are sitting on a couch as Arpita, who is looking super cute in her white frock, tries to bite Salman's finger. Along with the priceless memory, Salman wrote, “Happy birthday, Arpita.” He has also added a red heart and a hug emoji to the post. Salman's Maine Pyar Kiya co-star Bhagyashree was among the first to drop a comment under the photo. She wrote, “Awwww…Happy birthday, Arpita Khan Sharma.” Actor Ronit Roy spoke on everyone's behalf when he said, “Awwwwww. That's so cute. Happy birthday, Arpita.”

Here is the picture:

Salman Khan and Arpita Khan share a special bond and this is evident from the numerous pictures and videos that the two share of each other on social media. Earlier this year, Arpita shared a video on Instagram featuring herself and Salman from the IIFA 2023 Awards. In the clip, the siblings are seen standing in the audience as Sauda Khara Khara is being performed on stage. Sharing the video, Arpita wrote, “It's a blessing to know you always have my back, Salman Khan, the world is not as kind as it should be, but it does feel safer knowing you're around.”



On Salman Khan's 57th birthday, last year, Arpita Khan shared a candid picture of herself with the actor and wrote, “Happiest Birthday to my life line, they don't make amazing people like you anymore. Thank you for being you bhai. Salman Khan, I love you.”

Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The third part of the Tiger franchise will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. Salman's Tiger also made a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan earlier this year.