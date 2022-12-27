For Salman Khan, Birthday Wish From Sister Arpita: 'They Don't Make Amazing People Like You Anymore'

Arpita Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

Salman Khan, who is celebrating his 57th birthday today (December 27), received a warm wish from his sister Arpita Khan. She shared an adorable photo on her Instagram handle, in which the superstar is kissing her forehead. Along with the photo, she wrote an emotional note. Calling Salman Khan her "life line," Arpita wrote, "Happiest Birthday to my life line, they don't make amazing people like you anymore. Thank you for being you bhai I love you." Soon after she shared the post, Riteish Deshmukh dropped green heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

Arpita Khan also dropped an adorable post, wishing her daughter, Ayat Sharma, on her third birthday. Her daughter shares her birthday with Mamu (Uncle) Salman Khan. Arpita shared a cute picture of Ayat on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest birthday my baby girl, I pray & wish your smile never fades. Keep blessing us with your love always Ayat. Mama loves you." Soon after she shared the post, Zaheer Iqbal dropped heart emoticons.

Here have a look:

A while ago, Salman Khan stepped out on his balcony to greet his fans waiting outside his Galaxy Apartments to catch a glimpse of the actor on his birthday. He shared a picture on his Instagram handle waving at the sea of fans and captioned it as "Thank you all..." Soon after he shared the post, singer Armaan Malik dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section.

Check out the post below:



Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan with Pooja Hegde and others.