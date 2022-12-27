Birthday Boy Salman Khan Greets His Fans From Balcony, Shares A Thank You Note

Salman Khan shared this picture. (courtesy: beingsalmankhan)

Just like every year, Salman Khan stepped out on his balcony to greet his fans gathered outside his Galaxy Apartments. The actor is celebrating his 57th birthday today, and on this occasion, he took some time out from his schedule to meet his fans. Salman Khan shared a picture on his Instagram handle, waving at the sea of fans. Along with the photo, he thanked everyone. He simply wrote, "Thank you all..." The actor looks handsome in a grey t-shirt. Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "Allah Bless You Bhai," while another wrote, "Happy birthday...bhaijan."

Here's what Salman Khan posted:

Check out more pictures from Salman Khan's fan meeting sessions below:

Salman Khan's brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has also dropped a video on his Instagram handle from the actor's annual fan meeting session. He captioned the video as "Bhai ka birthday," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, Salman Khan hosted a lavish birthday party for his family and friends last night (Sunday). The party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Iulia Vantur, Tabu, Pooja Hegde, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan and others. Check out the video below:

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Antim, co-starring his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. Next, he will be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh Daggubati, and Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif. He has also announced the second instalments of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Kick.