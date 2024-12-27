<i>Bigg Boss 18</i>: Contestants Plan Surprise For Salman Khan's 59th Birthday

Happy birthday, Salman Khan. The superstar turns 59. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for ‘Bollywood's Bhaijaan'. Fans, including Salman's industry colleagues, have dropped the warmest birthday notes on social media.

Well, not just that. The makers of the much-loved reality show – Bigg Boss 18 — too celebrated Salman's birthday on the sets.

An Etimes report stated that the makers planned a surprise for Salman Khan's 59th birthday during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The shooting took place on December 28.

The report added that Mika Singh and Krushna Abhishek also made an appearance on the sets to make the celebration a special one for Salman Khan.

Bigg Boss 18 contestants Avinash Mishra, Chum Darang, Shilpa Shirodkar and Karan Veer Mehra also prepared special acts for the birthday celebration, the report added. Initially, the makers had planned to invite Salman Khan's family to the show but the idea was dropped due to security reasons.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan celebrated his 59th birthday at Arpita Khan's residence. She hosted the bash for Salman and her daughter Ayat. Pictures and videos featuring Salman Khan arriving at the venue spread like wildfire on social media. Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan, Arbaaz Khan and his wife, Shura Khan, were also part of the party. Read all about it here.

Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, the teaser was slated to release on December 27 but it was pushed to December 28 to honour former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died on December 26. He was 92.

The official Instagram page of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment has issued a statement in this regard. “In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM,” it read.

Sikandar has been directed by AR Murugadoss.