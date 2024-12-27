Inside Salman Khan's 59th Birthday Celebrations At Sister Arpita's House. Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur Join

Salman Khan is celebrating his 59th birthday today. Like every year, Salman's sister Arpita hosted a party for her bhaijaan and daughter Ayat, who was also born on December 27. Salman Khan was spotted arriving at Arpita's house in his swanky car. He wore a brown jacket.

Salman Khan's family members like Sohail Khan, his son Nirvaan attended the birthday bash. Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, close friends like late Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan Siddique, fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala were also spotted arriving at the birthday party.

Arbaaz Khan and his wife Shura, who celebrated their first wedding anniversary just a couple of days ago, joined Salman Khan at the celebrations.

An inside video from the party was shared by composer Sajid Khan on his Instagram. In the video, Salman Khan, Iulia Vantur, Arpita, her husband Aayush Sharma and their daughter Ayat can be spotted. He wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday bade bhai @beingsalmankhan n our little angel Aayat blessings all the way @beingsalmankhan #salmankhan #sajidwajid #music #blessings #birthday love u bhai always. Take a look:

Salman Khan is gearing up for his next big release Sikandar. The teaser was scheduled to release today. But it was postponed later to pay respects to the late Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Salman Khan will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar for the first time. Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan.