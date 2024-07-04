Sathyaraj AKA Kattappa From Baahubali To Feature In Salman Khan's Sikandar

Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar pictured together. (courtesy: WardaNadiadwala)

A new update from Salman Khan's film Sikandar - Bahubali's Kattappa AKA Sathyaraj and Prateik Babbar joined the cast. Producer Warda S Nadiadwala shared pictures from the film set with the new entrants on X (formerly known as Twitter). She wrote in the caption, "Garma Garam pictures from the sets of SajidNadiadwala's Sikandar!!! With my fave Sathyaraj Sir. What a delight to witness our director @ARMurugadoss. Creating cinematic excellence. Cheers to another one with @prateikbabbar." Salman Khan has teamed up with AR Murugadoss in Sikandar for the first time. Take a look:

Last month, Salman Khan shared a picture from the film's set. In the picture, Salman Khan is seen with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. Salman Khan looks dashing in a pastel-coloured shirt and a pair of shades. The star wrote in the caption, "Looking forward to Eid2025 with team Sikandar. SajidNadiadwala's Sikandar. Directed by A.R.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 202." Take a look:

Salman Khan will share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna in Sikandar for the first time. Last month, the makers announced the star cast and wrote, "Welcoming the fabulous Rashmika Mandanna to star opposite Salman Khan in Sikandar. Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on Eid 2025." Take a look:

AR Murugadoss announced the film on his Instagram handle with a similar post: "Eid Mubarak! Immerse yourself in the magic of 'Sikandar' as it unfolds on the big screen EID 2025! Sajid Nadiadwala Presents Salman Khan in and as Sikandar. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025."

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan hosted the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.