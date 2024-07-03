On Brand New Pic Of Salman Khan, Fans Wrote, 'Tiger Zinda Hai'

Salman Khan shared this image. (courtesy: SalmanKhan)

Salman Khan treated his fans to a brand new picture of himself on Wednesday. In the picture, the Dabangg actor looks dashing in a stubble and a black t-shirt. Sharing the picture, Salman Khan wrote in the caption, "Green Zone..." Salman Khan is currently shooting for his next film Sikandar. However, he didn't mention if the picture is from the shooting locale or not. Salman Khan's fans instantly reacted to the picture and showered love. A fan wrote, "Salman jaise koi ni (There's no one like Salman Khan)." Another comment read, "Bhaijaan." Another comment read, "Love you bhaijaan." Another comment read, "Tiger Zinda Hai." Take a look:

Last month, Salman Khan shared a photo and an update from the set of Sikandar on his Instagram feed. In the picture, Salman Khan is seen with producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director AR Murugadoss. Salman Khan looks dashing in a pastel-coloured shirt and a pair of shades. The star wrote in the caption, "Looking forward to Eid2025 with team Sikandar. SajidNadiadwala's Sikandar. Directed by A.R.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025." Take a look:

Salman Khan also attended the reception party of his Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha last month. A video from the venue was shared by a fanpage dedicated to the actor. In the video, Salman Khan can be seen tightly hugging Sonakshi Sinha. ICYMI, this is the video we are talking about:

Salman Khan was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi last year. The film was directed by Maneesh Sharma. The actor also had a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. Last year, the actor also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan hosted the 17th season of the TV reality show Bigg Boss, which was won by Munawar Faruqui.