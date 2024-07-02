New Video From Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Festivities: 'Chanting Of The Mantras Amalgamated With The Sound Of The Azaan'

Sonakshi shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding festivities are still not over and we are not complaining about it. Days after Sonakshi and Zaheer's simple wedding, their common friend Prachi Mishra Raghavendra shared a video on her Instagram feed. The video begins with Sonakshi uttering her wedding vows. The video then transitions to the reception party where the newlyweds can be seen ruling the dance floor with their friends. Prachi Mishra Raghavendra wrote a long note summing up her emotions. She wrote, "In the age where every single detail of the Big Day is outsourced. We received a surprise in the form of a voice message and video call, both of which emphasized that Sona and Zahir, the callers (now Man and Wife) are getting married and we should dress to impress! Everything was so personal like old times! We were ladke wale a night before the wedding and chilled with the groom and during the rituals we were ladki wale! Kafi party badli humne (We changed our parties too frequent)!"

Prachi continued, "The media had their considerable share of speculation but our blockbuster Jodi were unaffected and focused on how all their guest can feel at home. The marriage began with a civil ceremony followed by the Hindu custom of Kanyadan (bride's parents giving away their daughter to the groom). This essential ceremony became even more holy when the chanting of the mantras divinely amalgamated with the sound of the Azaan from the mosque."

She signed off the post with these words, "Love conquers all" only read and heard but looking at you guys it made us believe as well. We are grateful to be a part of this. Wishing you both a very happy and blissful life together. May God protect both of you from all the Buri Nazar!" Take a look at the video here:

Sonakshi and Zaheer registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act on June 23 at the actress' Bandra apartment. Later, they hosted a big party for their friends and families at Bastian, Dadar. Sharing the wedding pictures, Sonakshi Sinha wrote a note. It read, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each others eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever." Sonakshi added in the post, "Sonakshi weds Zaheer. 23.06.2024" Sonakshi wore her mother's vintage saree and jewellery for the wedding. Take a look:

Sonakshi and Zaheer co-starred in the film Double XL and a music video titled Blockbuster.