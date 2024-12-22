Crazy Viral: Birthday Boy Sohail Khan Feeds The First Piece Of Cake To Salman Khan

First, let us take a moment and wish Sohail Khan a belated happy birthday. The actor turned 54 on December 20. To make the day memorable for Sohail Khan, his fans and industry colleagues have showered love on him.

Now, a video from Sohail's cake-cutting celebration has surfaced online. The clip opens to Sohail cutting into the cake. We can spot Sohali's sons — Nirvan and Yohan, and his brother Salman Khan singing the birthday song. Major highlight: Sohail feeding the first piece of the cake to Salman. No, we are not crying, you are. He then offers the cake to Yohan and Nirvan.

Sharing the video, Sohail Khan wrote, “Thank you, my dear family and friends, to make my evening, so very special.”

Sohail Khan has also shared a picture from his birthday bash on Instagram Stories. Here, the actor is seen striking a happy pose with Bobby Deol, Sanjay Kapoor and friends.

On the occasion of his birthday, the makers of his Telugu debut film NKR21 shared the first-look poster on X (formerly Twitter). Here, Sohail, dressed in a blazer, is carrying an intense look on his face. The well-grown beard and reading glasses have added an extra edge to his character. “Wishing the evildoer in NKR21, @SohailKhan a very Happy Birthday. Welcome to Telugu Cinema, sir. We are delighted to have you on board,” read the side note.

The Pradeep Chilukuri directorial also features Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Vijayasanthi, Saiee Manjrekar, Srikanth and Prithiveeraj. The movie has been bankrolled by Ashok Vardhan Muppa and Sunil Balusu under the Ashoka Creations and NTR Arts banners.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is busy shooting for Sikandar. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna. Sikandar is set for its official launch on December 27, coinciding with Salman's birthday. The movie is slated to hit theatres during Eid 2025.