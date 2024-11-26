A Khan-Tastic Family Frame Featuring Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail With Their Parents Salim And Salma Khan

Sohail Khan's latest Instagram post radiates family goals. On Tuesday, the actor-filmmaker shared a picture featuring his siblings and their parents. The snapshot shows Sohail, Arbaaz, Arpita, Salman and Alvira Khan posing proudly with their parents, Salim Khan and Salma Khan. While Salma Khan wore an ethnic outfit, the rest of the family sported casual and cool looks. Sohail captioned the post simply by writing, “Blessed,” followed by a red heart emoji.

In September, Sohail Khan was at the centre of dating rumours after a video surfaced showing a woman in the backseat of his car. The video, taken outside a Mumbai restaurant called Los Cavos, led many to speculate about his relationship status. However, Sohail addressed the rumours and clarified that the woman was simply an "old friend." In an interview with Hindustan Times, he explained, "No, it is not true. I am only answering you because you had the decency to question before assuming things. She is just an old friend of mine."

Sohail Khan married Seema Sajdeh in 1998, and the couple has two sons, Nirvaan and Yohan. They got divorced in 2022 after being married for over two decades.

Earlier, Seema Sajdeh spoke candidly about her divorce from Sohail Khan, sharing that she has moved on and let go of any negativity.

"So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It's not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter or you know... then you're constantly stressed about that person and whatever. So it's for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I've let go of any negativity or anything I might have. Also, I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings... The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter," she told Bollywood Bubble.

Sohail Khan has appeared in movies such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, Main Aurr Mrs Khanna, Do Knot Disturb and Tubelight, to name a few. He has directed movies like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya and Jai Ho.