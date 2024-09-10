Sohail Khan Spotted With A "Friend" At A Mumbai Restaurant

Sohail Khan has addressed recent rumours about dating a mystery woman. Following the circulation of a video showing a woman in the backseat of his car, the actor clarified that she is an just "old friend." “No, it is not true. I am only answering you because you had the decency to question before assuming things. She is just an old friend of mine,” he told Hindustan Times.

In case you missed it, the viral video shows Sohail Khan exiting the Mumbai restaurant Los Cavos. As he sits in the front passenger seat of the car, a woman is visible in the back seat. Check out the clip below:

Sohail Khan married to Seema Sajdeh in 1998. The duo share two sons - Nirvaan and Yohan. Sohail and Seema got divorced in 2022.

In June, Sohail Khan and his ex-wife Seema Sajdeh's son Yohan celebrated his birthday. For this special day, Sohail and Seema made a rare appearance together and threw a party. Sohail even posted a video from the celebration on social media. In the clip, the Sohail and Seema, along with their other son Nirvaan, are seen having fun at a football match and baking a cake for the birthday boy. Click here to read in detail.

Earlier, Seema Sajdeh opened up about the divorce and said she has let go of negativity.

"So even for the kids, for the family members, my brother or my sister. It's not nice to see your sister wallowing or your daughter or you know... then you're constantly stressed about that person and whatever. So it's for them to see that I am looking at my life completely from the positive angle. I've let go of any negativity or anything I might have. Also, I think I have reached a point where I don't care anymore. As long as, these people know who I am, this is my family, my parents and my kids and my siblings... The people around me know who I am and I am going to stay true to myself and quite frankly, I have zero filter," she said in an interview with Bollywood Bubble.

Seema Sajeh is a fashion designer. She rose to fame after her appearance in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The Netflix show also featured Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan was last seen in the 20176 film Tubelight.