Esha Gupta On Hardik Pandya Dating Rumours: "It Just Wasn't Meant To Be"

Esha Gupta said, "There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn't meant to be"

Esha Gupta (L), Hardik Pandya (R)
Actor Esha Gupta was rumoured to be dating cricketer Hardik Pandya a couple of years ago. The actor addressed the rumours during her recent appearance on Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel. Hardik Pandya was married to actor-model Natasa Stankovic. They announced their divorce through an Instagram post last year. 

  • During the interview, Esha revealed there was a possibility of a relationship back then which didn't materialise. 
  • "Yeah, for some time we were talking. I don't think we were dating, but yeah, we were talking for a couple of months. We were at that 'maybe it will happen, maybe it won't' stage. It ended before we even reached the dating stage. So it wasn't dating-dating. We met once or twice, that's it. So yeah, as I said, it was a couple of months and then it ended," Esha said. 
  • "There was no drama or bitterness. It just wasn't meant to be," was her response when she was asked if relationship was on the card.
  • Esha Gupta was one of the few celebrities who called out Hardik Pandya's problematic comments during his appearance on Koffee With Karan, 2019
  • However, Esha was not in touch with the star cricketer at the time of the incident and it didn't bother her much.

Esha Gupta's Films

Esha was last seen in Ek Badnaam Aashram 3 Part 2 on MX Player alongside Bobby Deol. She also played DCP Laxmi Rathi in One Day: Justice Delivered.

Esha Gupta was once rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya. In a recent interview, Esha Gupta revealed it didn't reach the "dating stage" as there was a compatibility issue. 

Esha Gupta, Hardik Pandya, Esha Gupta Dating Rumours
