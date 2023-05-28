IIFA 2023: Salman Khan In An Adorable Video Posted By Sister Arpita. Bonus - A Glimpse Of Varun Dhawan

Still from a video posted by Arpita Khan. (courtesy: arpitakhansharma)

Siblings Arpita Khan and Salman Khan share a special bond and this is evident from the numerous pictures and videos that the two share of each other, on social media. A case in point is Arpita Khan's latest post. The video recorded at the IIFA awards held on Saturday features Salman Khan and Arpita Khan standing in the audience as the song Sauda Khara Khara is being performed on stage. The superstar is seen tapping his sister's shoulder while enjoying the song and singing along. Sharing the video, Arpita Khan said, “It's a blessing to know you always have my back, Salman Khan, the world is not as kind as it should be, but it does feel safer knowing you're around.” If you watch closely, you can also spot Varun Dhawan in the video.

In response to the post, Pulkit Samrat responded with heart emojis.

A few days ago, Arpita Khan also shared a lovely montage video of her family and friends on the occasion of Mother's Day. In the caption, she said, “MOM is one of the most important words in my life. I am truly blessed with these lovely ladies. I would like to thank each one of them for showering Ahil , Ayat, and Me with so much unconditional love, happiness, strength & emotional security. Happy Mother's Day!”

Genelia D'Souza said, “My Darling Arpita…you are the best, and salute to the mum you are. I love you.”

Before that, Arpita Khan also shared a photo of her husband, actor Aayush Sharma and praised his journey as an actor. About him, she wrote, “He Never dreamed of Success. He worked for it. So happy when all your dedication and hard work are recognised. Keep shining my love and believe.”

To this, Aayush Sharma said, “So sweet love. Thank you.”

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma have been married since 2014. The couple has two children together – a son Ahil and a daughter Ayat.











