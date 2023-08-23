Chandrayaan-3: Amitabh Bachchan On Moon Landing - 'Today India Is First World'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan )

Like the rest of the country, Amitabh Bachchan is over the moon. India's moon mission Chandrayaan-3 made a successful soft landing and a billion souls are rejoicing. Big B shared an evocative post on his socials - a composite image of the moon and the tricolour with words from the heart: "For far too long when India was referred to, it was spoken of as a third world country and I hated it. Today I am proud to say India is first world in more ways than one." He signed off with "Bharat Mata ki jai" and "Vande Mataram" written in Hindi. In the comments, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda left two emojis - folded hands and a heart.

See Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

While India may still not be "first world," the moon landing does take it into an elite space club - India is the fourth country after USSR/Russia, USA and China to land on the moon, and the first to land near its South Pole where traces of water were recently detected.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Vikram touched down at about 6 pm on Wednesday. The Pragyan Rover will spend the next 14 days relaying data and images from the surface of the moon.

Apart from Amitabh Bachchan, many celebrities have posted messages on the successful moon landing, among them Big B's son Abhishek Bachchan who wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter: "A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!!"

See his post here:

A massive congratulations to @isro for the triumphant touchdown of #Chandrayaan3. A moment to remember, an emotion beyond words!! 🇮🇳 — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) August 23, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor and other stars also shared posts.

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the films Uunchai, Goodbye and in a cameo in Abhishek's Ghoomer. His line-up includes Ganapath and Kalki 2898 AD opposite Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Kamal Haasan.