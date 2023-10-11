On Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday, Inside Pics From Jalsa Featuring Jaya, Aaradhya, Agastya, Navya And Shweta

Navya shared this image. (Courtesy: NavyaNaveliNanda)

Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating his 81st birthday today, received adorable wishes from daughter Shweta Bachchan and granddaugher Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta shared a collage featuring Amitabh Bachchan and herself from last night's celebrations. In the collage, Shweta can be seen giving her father a tight hug. She wrote in the caption, "Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes (and hugs) no one can ever manage to fill." Shweta's friends and colleagues also wished Amitabh Bachchan happy birthday. Ranveer Singh dropped a string of heart emojis in the comments section. Zoya Akhtar dropped a few emojis. Maheep Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday to your dad." Chunky Panday wrote, "Happy Happy birthday dear Amitji." Navya Nanda also dropped heart emojis. Take a look at Shweta Bachchan's post here:

Navya Naveli Nanda shared two inside images on her Instagram story. The pictures were from Amitabh Bachchan's celebrations from last night at Jalsa. In the first image, Amitabh Bachchan is accompanied by wife Jaya Bachchan, grandson Agastya, granddaughters Navya and Aaradhya. They can be seen smiling for the camera. Navya wrote in the caption, "Happy Birthday Nana." Navya shared a goofy image with Big B as well and dropped a heart emoji along with it. Take a look:

Breaking his Sunday tradition, Amitabh Bachchan made a special appearance outside Jalsa in the middle of the week only to greet his fans on the eve of his birthday. The videos are already going viral on social media. In the video, we can see, Amitabh Bachchan sporting a colourful hoodie and matching it with a co-ordinated bandana. The superstar, standing on a stool, can be seen greeting his fans with folded hands, waving and smiling at them. As soon as he comes outside his house, fans welcome him with loud shout outs.

Take a look at the video here:

In the background of the video, we can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, granddaughters Navya Naveli and Aaradhaya taking pictures of the moments in their respective phones. Fans were quick to spot them in the video. A fan account shared the video on X and wrote in the caption, "You can see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as Sr Bachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come!" Abhishek Bachchan, MIA from the event, commented below the video and wrote, "Yup, wifey showing me what's going on" and dropped a wink emoji. Take a look here:

You can see #AishwaryaRaiBachchan, Navya and Aaradhya in the background proudly taking videos and video calling as @SrBachchan greets his numerous fans outside on his birthday eve. Happy birthday again sir, may there be many, many more to come! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cNB8H1ea3G — Bewitching Bachchans (@TasnimaKTastic) October 10, 2023

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the family drama Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the film got positive responses from the audience.Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 AD alongside Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. He will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's courtroom drama Section 84. After 32 years, Amitabh Bachchan will reunite with Rajinikanth in Thalaivar 170. TJ Gnanavel will be directing Thalaivar 170.